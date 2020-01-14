|
|
CUBA - Rosanne Wilson Rogers Kratts, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, with loving family present.
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at Christ Episcopal Church, 19 South St., Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev, Richard L. Hamlin will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home and Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020