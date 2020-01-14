Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosanne Kratts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosanne Wilson Rogers Kratts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosanne Wilson Rogers Kratts Obituary
CUBA - Rosanne Wilson Rogers Kratts, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, with loving family present.

Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at Christ Episcopal Church, 19 South St., Cuba, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev, Richard L. Hamlin will officiate.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home and Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -