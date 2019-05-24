WEST SENECA - Rose A. Coppola Hudack, of West Seneca, formerly of Olean, passed away Tuesday (May 21, 2019).
She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Hudack; devoted mother of John (Barbara) Hudack, JoAnn (Michael) Murrin, Lawrence Hudack, Mary Teresa (John) Bodensteiner, Ralph (Linda) Hudack, Rosemary (Kevin) Riley, Ann Marie (Kevin) Wesolowski and Laura Ann (Robert) Klucik; loving sister of the late Joseph (late Florence), late William (late Mary), and late Sr. Mary Carmina Coppola. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. today (May 24, 2019) at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist.
Arrangements are by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 674-5776.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 24, 2019