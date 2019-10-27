|
OLEAN - Rose Ann Libby, 99, formerly of 533 Spring St., passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at the Houghton Rehab and Nursing Center, following a long life.
Rose was born June 23, 1920, in Galeton, Pa., and was a daughter of Carmen and Mary Millala Marro. On March 8, 1947, at St. John's Catholic Church, she married her husband of 63 years, George G. Libby, who predeceased her June 16, 2010.
Rose was a 1939 graduate of Galeton High School.
She worked at Sylvania in Emporium, Pa., from 1939 to 1940; and then for S.S. Krieges in Olean from 1940 to 1943. Rose then went to work for Bell Aircraft in Buffalo from 1943 to 1944. She served in the U.S. Navy as a WAVE from Jan. 13, 1944, to Feb. 16, 1946.
After returning from her service, Rose went to work for B.F. Goodrich in Olean from 1946 to 1947. She went back to work after raising her family, at St. Bonaventure University, from 1967 to 1968. In September of 1968, Rose began working at Archbishop Walsh High School in food service, where she worked until her retirement in 1989.
Rose was a member of the St. John's Catholic Church and a life member of the Olean VFW Women's Auxiliary.
She loved to read, but most of all she loved her grandchildren.
Rose is survived by two children, Dale P. (Virginia) Libby of Gallatin, Tenn. and Lynn M. (Terry) Luzier of Portageville; four grandchildren, Justin, Amy, Kaitlin and Libby; five great-grandchildren, Emily, Jack, Joslynn, Novalynn and Luke; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her loving husband, Rose was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne R. McCain, who died Feb. 28, 2018; and five siblings, Joseph Marro, Ned Marro who died June 6, 2018, Mildred Milliren, Viola LeRoy and Mary Cottone.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. View Cemetery, at bit.ly.com/mountviewcemetery, or can be mailed to P.O. Box 1044, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 27, 2019