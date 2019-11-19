|
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Rose Julia Vosick Milchuck was born Sept. 4, 1922, in Coudersport, and went to meet her Lord, Oct. 12, 2019, in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.
Rose was the youngest daughter of George Vosick and her beloved mama, Anna. Anna Vosick single-handedly raised Rose and her six sisters and brothers, Ann, Mary, Joseph, Michael, George and John, all of whom, except John, predeceased Rose.
In 1943, Rose married Paul Milchuck and together they had three children, Maria (who died at birth), Paula (Peter) Baggerman of Pittsburgh and Michael (Dawn) of Summerfield, N.C.
A resident of Olean, N.Y. for over 70 years, she was a loyal member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church and for several decades managed the snack bar at St. Bonaventure University.
She is survived by Paula; Mike; her brother, John of Minneapolis, Minn.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nephews and nieces.
Her husband, Paul, died in 1983.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held for Rose at 10 a.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, in Olean. Burial will follow at Saint Bonaventure Cemetery, in Allegany, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601; or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2019