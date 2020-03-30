|
ALLEGANY - Rose M. Giardini, formerly of Chipmonk Road, and later the Four Mile Road, passed away Friday (March 27, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home in Bradford, Pa.
Born Sept. 29, 1934, in Olean, she was the daughter of Robert and Edna Ireland Gerringer. On Jan. 15, 1955, in Knapp's Creek, she married Frank U. Giardini, who predeceased her on March 2, 2020.
Rose was a graduate of Allegany Central School, and was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church in Vandalia, until its closing.
She enjoyed participating in 60 Plus activities. Central to her life was her family, and she treasured spending time with her many grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Pamela (David) Redden of Allegany; four sons, Richard (Melodie) Giardini of Allegany, Daniel (Lynda) Giardini of Powhatan, Va., John (Claudia) Giardini of Olean and Timothy Giardini of Corry, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessie) Giardini, Amber (Adam) Giardini, Michelle (Matt) Amore, Eric (Charlotte) Giardini, Brian (Sarah) Giardini, Joshua Redden, Caitlyn Redden, Maggie Redden, Matt Beckham, Dustin Beckham and Tyler Giardini; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Gerringer of Eden; a sister, Diana Moser of Little Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Charles "Chip" Giardini; and two brothers, Carl Gerringer and Roy Gerringer.
Visitation and funeral services will be private at the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Allegany Rescue and EMS, PO Box 217, Allegany, NY 14706; Homecare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760; or to the Allegany American Legion, 4350 NY-417, Allegany, NY 14706.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2020