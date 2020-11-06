1/
Rose M. Joy
1929 - 2020
CUBA - Rose M. Joy, of 6535 South Center Road, formerly of Lockport, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home, following a lengthy illness.

Rose was born June 27, 1929, in Depew, and was a daughter of George A. and Frances Wisniewski. On Oct. 10, 1953, at St. Mary's in Depew, she married her husband of 67 years, Kenneth M. Joy, who survives.

Rose and her husband moved from Lockport to the town of Lyndon in 2015.

Along with her loving husband, Rose is survived by three children, Charles Joy of Amherst, Kenneth Joy and Tracy, both of Georgia.

At Rose's request, there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
