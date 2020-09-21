PALM BAY, Fla. - Rose Marie Startire Rouse passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019 at her home in Palm Bay.



Rose was born in Bolivar, N.Y., on Jan. 22, 1935, to the late Samuel and Jenny Startire. Rose married the love of her life, Lester "Pete" Rouse, who preceded her in death.



Rose and Pete lived the first part of their life in Olean, N.Y., where she was a devoted wife and mother, raising four sons before moving to Palm Bay in the early 80's.



She is survived by her four sons, Joseph (Paula) of Palm Bay, Thomas (Paula) of Beaufort, N.C., Mark (Susan) of Palm Bay and Kevin of Palm Bay; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Parker and Janice Young; and several nieces and nephews.



Rose was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Joan Startire; sister and brother-in-law Josephine and George Pavel; sisters, Frances Rosetti and Katherine Paoliello.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) AT St. Bonaventure cemetery. Rose was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

