Roseann D. Hall

Roseann D. Hall Obituary
OLEAN - Roseann D. Hall, of 315 N. Seventh St., passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born May 25, 1933, in Olean, she was the daughter of Worden and Coletta White Hall.

Roseann started working at Olean General Hospital as a teenager, and worked there until her retirement as a nurse's aide.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish and was an avid New York Yankees and St. Bonaventure Bonnies Fan.

Surviving are her cousins, Terry Shine of Olean, Mary Shine of Buffalo, Michael Shine of Exton, Pa., John Shine of Wakefield, Mass. and Michelle Gregory of Rochester; and her dear friends, Carol (Ron) Kyser of Allegany, Kim Ketchner of Olean and Margaret Everett of Spokane, Wash.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
