Roseline White
MOUNT MORRIS - Roseline White, age 78, of Mount Morris, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Morris.

She was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Cuba, the daughter of Harold and Ruth Young Fuller.

She was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Leicester. She loved crocheting, watching TV mysteries and comedy shows and doing word search puzzles.

She is survived by her twin sisters, Erma Tanis of Silver Springs and Erna (John) Davis of Rushford; and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, William White; sisters, Carrie and Barb; and brothers, George and Art.

No prior calling. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at the New Life Baptist Church, Route 20A, Leicester. Pastor David Ritz officiating. Private interment will be at Grove Place Cemetery, Chili.

Memorials may be made to The New Life Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by the John W. Martin Funeral Home, 37 Chapel St. (Route 408), Mount Morris.

Sign the online registry at www.johnwmartinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Martin Funeral Home - Mount Morris
37 Chapel Street Route 408
Mount Morris, NY 14510
585-658-4200
