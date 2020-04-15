|
OLEAN - Rosella Kendzior, 77, of 309 West Oak Street, passed away peacefully Thursday (April 9, 2020) after a dauntless battle with ovarian cancer, at Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba.
Rosella was born March 30, 1943, to Maurice and Kathryn Henningan, in Bradford, Pa. On June 12, 1965, in Olean, she wed her loving husband, Donald Joseph "Big Soupy" Kendzior Sr.
She received her nursing degree at Alfred State University and began her lifelong career as a nurse. Rosella worked as a registered nurse at the Olean General Hospital emergency room until her retirement.
Rosella was a wonderful and talented quilter and was a member of the Southern Tier Quilter Association. Rosella also enjoyed gardening and collecting owl and angel figurines.
Rosella is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Donald "Big Soupy;" and their four extraordinary children, Mary Kathryn (Steven) Pleakis and children Otto and Oscar of Allegany, Jacqueline Marie Fahy and children Corey, Courtney (Philip Ginter) and Sara of Allegany, Donald Joseph "DJ" (Christie) Jr. and children Ethan, Ayla, Erin and Anna of Phoenix Ariz. and David Edward of Allegany; two sisters, Joan (Ronald) Hedlund of Erie, Pa. and Kathryn (Bernie) Aldridge of Hinsdale.
Rosella was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Jacqueline and James Henningan.
Even in Rosella's passing, she continued to display her unconditional, unselfish love and care for others by becoming a donor to the Anatomical Gift Program at The State University of New York Buffalo School of Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo.
At this time, no visitation or services are being scheduled.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020