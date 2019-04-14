Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roselyn Lorraine (Ballard) Danner. View Sign

HOUGHTON -Roselyn Lorraine Ballard Danner, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday (April 13, 2019) at her home, Yorkwood, in Houghton.



She was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Tappan, a daughter of the late Mary Amanda Bomberger and Clayton Arthur Ballard.



On June 18, 1960, she married Lieutenant Colonel Robert Fiske Danner, US Army, Retired, who survives, at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Pearl Street, Wellsville.



Her early schooling through grade eight was in Belmont, where the Ballard family lived for a number of years. Roselyn is a 1956 graduate of Wellsville High school; a 1959 graduate of the West Suburban Hospital School of Nursing, Oak Park, Ill.; a 1961 graduate in nursing of Wheaton College, Ill.; and a 1984 graduate in art of Houghton College.



As a Wellsville High School student, she played in that school's excellent musical groups, and she and Bob met in the Wheaton College Concert Band.



After 20 years of following Bob around during a full Army career, during which they often moved, she raised their children and began her long interest in painting, studying with two New York City Art Students' League painters during an extended tour at the United States Military Academy at West Point.



Upon moving to Houghton, she enrolled at the college as an art student. Upon graduation, she took over management of the college art display gallery program, contributing to that program through many years, including being instrumental in the design of the Ortlip Family Art Gallery, Center for the Arts, opening in 2000.



Concurrently, she began an inventory of the art collection, managing that collection until her retirement. In 2002, Roselyn was the "14th recipient of the President's Advisory Board Award of individuals who have made significant contributions to Houghton College through time, talents and resources."



She is a long-time member of the Houghton Wesleyan Church where she served for many years on the Board of Trustees, the first woman to be elected to that board.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children, David Ballard Danner of Terre Haute, Ind., Maribeth Hope Danner Jennings (Joseph) of Eden, Nathan Fiske Danner (Casda) of Houghton, Amy Ruth Danner Sperry (David) of Waxhaw, N.C.; her sister, Marilyn Adele Ballard Hiler of Houghton and a number of other relatives. The Danners have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday (April 19, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (April 20, 2019) at the Houghton Wesleyan Church, where a funeral will follow at 11 a.m.. Rev. Dr. Wesley D. Oden will be officiant. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Houghton.



Memorials if desired, to the Houghton Wesleyan Church or to the Art Department at Houghton College.



Online condolences may be made at:

