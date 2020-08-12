1/
Ross Andrew Bixby
WIRT - Ross Andrew Bixby, 42, of 2602 Pangburn Road, Wirt, passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, Buffalo, after suffering a stroke several weeks ago.

Born April 20, 1978, in Olean, he was a son of Robert and Mary Ross Bixby.

He attended Portville Central School.

Ross was a mechanic his entire life, working in Daytona Beach, Fla., and then when he relocated back to New York he went to work for Portville Truck and later transferred to Bobcat of Olean, where he was currently working.

He loved to hunt, ride four-wheelers and anything else that included being outdoors.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Bixby of Wirt; a sister, Shelby (Jim) McFall of Cuba; his loving companion and mother of his children, Telle Sitter of Wirt; two sons, Wyatt Sitter and Jeremiah Bixby, both at home; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by a son, Brayden Bixby

The family will be receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at the Obi Community Church, 1948 Route 305 South, Cuba, NY 14727, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020). The Rev. David Cook will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Obi Community Church.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
