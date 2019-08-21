|
SCIO - Roxann L. Leitzell, 49, of 4417 Sinon St., passed away suddenly, Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at her home.
Born in Wellsville, March 9, 1970, the daughter of Harold and Diana (Gordon) Murphy, she was a graduate of Angelica Central School.
Roxann had worked most of her career, as a private care nurse, and for several years as manager of Matre Dei private care home, in Scio.
She will be remembered by her children as a good cook; someone who loved to talk on the phone; and liking to motorcycle years ago. Roxann was a devoted mother, and grandmother, who loved to hear the newest little things about her grandchildren's lives. Her best friend was her granddaughter Mercedez Fanton, and she ROCKED the role of dance grandma.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Kyle) Fanton of Scio; her son, Dylan (Cassie Buchholz) Walsh of Scio; her stepson, Dustin Leitzell; stepdaughter, Brandy Gates; her sister, Lisa (Roy) Smith of Wellsville; her brothers, Eugene Murphy and Todd (Cindy) Murphy of Angelica; her grandchildren, Mercedez Fanton, Brantley Fanton, Kyla Fanton, Heather Gates and Cooper Leitzell; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father Harold Murphy; and her best friend and mother, Diana Gordon.
The family will be present from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., in Angelica, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., with Rev. Stephen Crowell, officiating.
To send a remembrance please visit brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook at brownpowersfh.
The family is being assisted by director, Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019