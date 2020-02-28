|
OLEAN - Roxanne E. Hale, of 519 E. Highland Ave., passed away on Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020, following an illness.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (March 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor of the Epic Church, will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020