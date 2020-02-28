Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Roxanne E. Hale

Roxanne E. Hale Obituary
OLEAN - Roxanne E. Hale, of 519 E. Highland Ave., passed away on Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020, following an illness.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (March 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor of the Epic Church, will officiate.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
