|
|
OLEAN - Roxanne E. Hale, of 519 E. Highland Ave., passed away on Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) following an illness.
Roxanne was born on Dec. 17, 1958, in Cuba, and was a daughter of Frank A. and Doris A. Tyler Hale.
She attended Olean High School.
Roxanne worked for a number of local restaurants, as both a waitress and cook, for many years.
She enjoyed fishing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Roxanne is survived by her mother, Doris A. Hale of Olean; her brother, John A. Harloff of Olean; two step-children, Misty E. (Kyle) Jackson and Joseph (Stacy) Maine, both of Olean; five step-grandchildren, who fondly called her "Neema," Kyle, Kyla, Tiana, Bella and Ariel; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Roxanne was predeceased by her loving companion, Joseph Maine; her father, Frank A. Hale on Aug. 26, 2013; her sister, Cynthia K. Boysha on May 13, 2017; and a nephew, Richard A. Boysha Jr. on Aug. 29, 2006.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (March 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor of the Epic Church, will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 29, 2020