CINCINNATI, Ohio - Roy Karl Hennig, born in Greensburg, Pa. on Aug 13, 1940, died July 6, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Raised in rural western New York, Roy raised crows named Nicky for several summers. He was a lifelong student of nature, creek walker, raptor educator and advocate, and an aviator himself.



An engineering graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Roy practiced in the Cincinnati area, until retirement, as a product development and project manager for several national firms.



Late in life Roy enjoyed a long and special relationship with his much loved dog, named Jessie.



He is survived by daughter, Kip Miller; son, Chris Hennig;their mother, Barbara Hennig-Barattieri; sister, Tania Wadzinski of Manawa, Wisc.; and brother, Don Hennig of Portland, Ore.



He was predeceased by brother, Fritz Hennig Jr.; mother, Ekatrina Balzun Hennig; and father, Fritz Otto Hennig Sr.



Donations in his name may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo or Ceaser Creek Soaring Club.



"The least of us and the greatest of us are but debris at the feet of The Master Sculptor," Roger Hennig, "Tortilla Flats" c. 1980.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store