1/1
Roy Karl Hennig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Roy Karl Hennig, born in Greensburg, Pa. on Aug 13, 1940, died July 6, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Raised in rural western New York, Roy raised crows named Nicky for several summers. He was a lifelong student of nature, creek walker, raptor educator and advocate, and an aviator himself.

An engineering graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Roy practiced in the Cincinnati area, until retirement, as a product development and project manager for several national firms.

Late in life Roy enjoyed a long and special relationship with his much loved dog, named Jessie.

He is survived by daughter, Kip Miller; son, Chris Hennig;their mother, Barbara Hennig-Barattieri; sister, Tania Wadzinski of Manawa, Wisc.; and brother, Don Hennig of Portland, Ore.

He was predeceased by brother, Fritz Hennig Jr.; mother, Ekatrina Balzun Hennig; and father, Fritz Otto Hennig Sr.

Donations in his name may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo or Ceaser Creek Soaring Club.

"The least of us and the greatest of us are but debris at the feet of The Master Sculptor," Roger Hennig, "Tortilla Flats" c. 1980.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved