OLEAN - Roy Othanile Meacham, 89, of 1111 Washington St., passed away Thursday (May 30, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born Jan. 16, 1930, in Ellicottville, he was the son of Elmer and Marabell Green Meacham. On Dec. 31, 1959, in Eldred, Pa., he married Cora R. Stoddard, who predeceased him Feb. 25, 2011.
Mr. Meacham was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served during the Korean War, from January 1951 to December 1952.
He first worked for the town of Mansfield for 27 years, and later as an equipment operator and truck driver, for the Cattaraugus County Highway Department. He retired in 1985, after serving as a supervisor, for the Cattaraugus County Refuse Department.
He was proud to have received his high school diploma through BOCES in 1979, during his working years.
He was a life member and past commander for the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892, as well as a life member of the Olean VFW Post 1619 and the NRA.
Surviving are a stepson, George (Joan Gibbs) Gray of Salamanca; six grandchildren, including Gary (Robin) Dulanski of Olean; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Laura Baldwin of Olean; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son. Michael Meacham on Dec. 19, 2001; a daughter, Katherine Dulanski in 2017; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Meacham; two grandchildren, Brian Meacham, who died at birth and Brian Meacham, who died at age 42; a sister, Florence Meacham; and a brother, Herman Meacham.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday (June 3, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will immediately follow, at noon, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Allegany Cemetery with full military honors being accorded by the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at ole anfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 1, 2019