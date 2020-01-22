|
FRANKLINVILLE - Royal J. Preston, of Pennsylvania Avenue, died Sunday (Jan. 19. 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Dec. 29, 1923, in Franklinville, he was the son of George and Ethel Frost Preston. On July 20, 1945, in Franklinville, he married Phyllis E. Blackmon, who survives.
Mr. Preston was a 1942 graduate of Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville, and was employed at Cutco, in Olean, for 40 years. He also worked for R.G. Mason Auctions of Fillmore, and the Civil Defense Dept. of Cattaraugus County.
Mr. Preston was a life member of the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Dept., where he served for over 77 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed horse pulls and auctions.
Surviving besides his wife of Franklinville, are two sons, Richard (Nancy) Preston of West Valley and Dale (Debbie) Preston of Fillmore; a daughter, Bonnie (Howard) Morris of Harrisburg, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Nellie Sweet of Franklinville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two daughters, Mary Decker and Connie Morris; a granddaughter, Hyla McCullum; and three brothers, Arthur Preston, Leo Preston and William Preston.
Friends may gather with the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020). Celebrating his life will be Rev. Jerry Clark Jr. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery, in Freedom.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020