OCALA, Fla. - Russell "Butts" DeBoy, 88, of Marion County, died Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at home, following a short illness.
Born April 7, 1931, in Limestone, he was the son of the late John and Julia Connors DeBoy. He was married April 3, 1993, in Ocala to the former Diane Haley, who survives.
Mr. DeBoy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving stateside, in Valley Forge General Hospital. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in a construction battalion, as a Seabee, during the Vietnam War.
He was employed as a licensed plumber at the wastewater treatment plant in Allegany State Park (N.Y.) for over 20 years, retiring in 1993. He had formerly worked for the Erie Railroad. He had been employed by Nies Plumbing, during the building of the relocation homes in Jimersontown, N.Y. and Steamburg, N.Y., and was also a self-employed plumber.
Mr. DeBoy was a member of the former St. Patrick's Church; the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535; a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296; Holy Cross Athletic Club; the former Moose Lodge; former Elks Club; and the Loyal Order of Aeries Eagle Club in Ocala. In 1999, for the 100th anniversary of the VFW, Mr. DeBoy designed a quilt depicting the emblems for all service branches, which he donated to Post 5296, and it is still on display there.
Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Sharon Eggleston of Panama, N.Y.; two sons, Michael (Noreen) DeBoy of Salamanca, N.Y. and Brian (Kathy) DeBoy of North Fort Myers; a stepson, Kevin Burleson of Great Valley, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Kaczmarski of Buffalo, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Frank and Alice Couch; and three brothers, Francis DeBoy, James DeBoy and Richard DeBoy.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at noon August 3, 2019 in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Veterans Helping Veterans Association; the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296; the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535; or Hospice of Marion County.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 4, 2019