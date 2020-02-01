|
ELMIRA - Russell Emerson Casler passed away Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) at Elderwood in Waverly.
He was born May 30, 1931, in Obi, the son of the late LeRoy and Helen Casler.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, proudly serving his country from 1952 to 1954. Russell was a guidance counselor in the Elmira City School District for 26 years.
He was a founding member of both the Big Flats Wesleyan Church and Millerton Wesleyan Church. His hobbies included beekeeping and hunting.
He is survived by his beloved children, Kirt (Jennifer) Casler, Kent (Lisa) Casler, Kim (Jay) Stoltzfus, Kraig (Amy) Casler and Karla Casler; grandchildren, Lynze (Nathan) Mewhort, Tately Casler, Chris (Katherine) Casler, Mckensie Stoltzfus, Morgan Stoltzfus, Erich Stoltzfus, Megan Casler, Danielle Casler, Theron (Anna) Brown and Tevin (Alyssa) Brown; six great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Casler; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen P. Andrus Casler; and brothers, Richard and Raymond.
Private services will take place in the Woodlawn National Cemetery where military honors will be accorded to Mr. Casler.
Russell's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 1, 2020