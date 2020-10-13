1/1
Russell Mett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINSDALE - Russell Mett, 72, of Hinsdale, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at home, following a short illness.

Born April 2, 1948, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Scott Mett.

Mr. Mett was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class 1966.

He had been employed with Dresser Rand in Olean, for over 35 years, retiring in 2013.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and gardening, and will be remembered for his sense of humor.

He was a lifetime member of the Hinsdale Fire Company for over 40 years, and was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabers fan. He had a love for animals, especially his dogs, Desiree and Levi.

Surviving are two sons, Christopher (Lynn) Mett of Olean and Scott Mett of Kansas City, Kan.; a daughter, Jessica (David) Riepenkroger of Kansas; two brothers, Gregory Mett of Smethport and Kevin Mett of Salamanca; a sister, Eleanor (David) Oakes of Salamanca; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Mett.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved