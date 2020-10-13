HINSDALE - Russell Mett, 72, of Hinsdale, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at home, following a short illness.
Born April 2, 1948, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Scott Mett.
Mr. Mett was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class 1966.
He had been employed with Dresser Rand in Olean, for over 35 years, retiring in 2013.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and gardening, and will be remembered for his sense of humor.
He was a lifetime member of the Hinsdale Fire Company for over 40 years, and was an avid Buffalo Bills and Sabers fan. He had a love for animals, especially his dogs, Desiree and Levi.
Surviving are two sons, Christopher (Lynn) Mett of Olean and Scott Mett of Kansas City, Kan.; a daughter, Jessica (David) Riepenkroger of Kansas; two brothers, Gregory Mett of Smethport and Kevin Mett of Salamanca; a sister, Eleanor (David) Oakes of Salamanca; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Donald Mett.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
