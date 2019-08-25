|
SCIO - Ruth A. Cartwright Bucher Bottoms, 97, of 4086 Pine St., passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at home following a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 4, 1922, in Pike, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Grace Young Buckley.
On June 30, 1938, she married Bruce O. Cartwright in Nile. Mr. Cartwright preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1952. On June 16, 1953, Ruth married Francis Bucher in Wellsville. Mr. Bucher preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1974. On March 30, 1975, Ruth married Charles Bottoms, in Richburg. Mr. Bottoms preceded her in death Dec. 16, 1984.
Ruth and her first husband owned and operated Cartwright Jersey Farm in Bolivar prior to his death. Later, Ruth and Francis owned and operated Circle B Charolaise Farm in Little Genesee. She later owned and operated Hillside Leisure Home in Little Genesee until her retirement in 1990. Ruth was also co-owner of Rock City Park, Allegany.
She was a longtime member of the Richburg Seventh Day Baptist Church. Following its closing, Ruth became a member of the Little Genesee Seventh Day Baptist Church.
Surviving are five children, Mary (Walter) Steesy of Interlaken, Margaret Taylor Westerly of Rhode Island, Martha Jean Cook of Shinglehouse, Pa., Gregory (Kathie) Bucher of Savona and Sue (Denver) Drake of Shinglehouse, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Susan Cartwright of Batavia and Pamela (Kevin) Neudeck of Richburg; and one adopted daughter and caregiver, Dorothea Givins of Scio.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Cartwright in 2007 and Francis "Chip" Bucher in 1982; three brothers, John, James and William Buckley; two sisters, Corabelle Lounsberry and Florence Wonderling; two grandchildren, David Taylor and Grace Drake; and two sons-in-law, Samuel Cook and the Rev. David Taylor.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) in the Little Genesee Seventh Day Baptist Church. Pastor David Thorngate, assisted by Revs. Timothy and Patricia Bancroft, will officiate. Burial will be in Wells Cemetery, Little Genesee.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 25, 2019