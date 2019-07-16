GROVELAND, Ill. - Ruth A. Draear, 84, of Groveland, passed away July 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.



Ruth was born on July 22, 1934, in Olean, N.Y., to Hedley and Leona Williams Brook. She married Loren Draear on July 6, 1956, in Olean.



Ruth was an accomplished pianist and organist. She graduated from Fredonia (N.Y.) State University with a degree in music education, and went on to teach for many years.



Ruth sang annually in Handel's Messiah, her last performance being in 2017. For many years, she used her musical gift of piano and song, to bring joy to nursing home residents.



She was a charter member of PEO Sisterhood, which she participated in for over 25 years. She belonged to Grace Church, in Morton, where she played the piano and organ. By founding the church's grade school, junior high and high school choirs, and also initiating the Pioneer Girls program, Ruth was able to pass on God's message of salvation to many. Ruth was a true example of a godly woman. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be truly missed.



Ruth was devoted to her family. She never missed an event involving her children or grandchildren.



Surviving are her husband, Loren of Groveland; a son, Douglas (Cheryl) Draear of Tremont; two daughters, Diane Collins of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Denise Erickson of Morton; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Whitney) Draear, Vanessa (Trenton) Noreen, Matthew Draear, Garret and Elizabeth Collins, and Zachary and Olivia Erickson; four great-grandchildren, Savannah and Jordyn Draear, and Adalynn and Caden Noreen; and three brothers, Bill (Jane) Brook, John (Joyce) Brook and Dale (Sage) Brook.



She is preceded in death by both parents; a brother, Tom Brook; and a sister, Bev Stady.



Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at UnityPoint Health Methodist MICU team for their outstanding and compassionate care.



Memorials may be made to Empower Life Center (formerly Women's Pregnancy Center), 1845 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnson.com.