|
|
WELLSVILLE - Ruth Anne Meacham, 87, of Wellsville went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born on Sept. 6, 1932, in Hartsville, the last child of Clarence L. and Lida Woodworth Payne. Over the years, Ruth was married to Thurlow Edwards; Ellsworth "Buster" Lingenfelter; Benny Baker; Samuel Prickett; and Donald Meacham, all of whom predeceased her. On Oct. 10, 2012, she married Duane E. McGraw, who survives.
She was a 1951 graduate of Canisteo Central School. Ruth also graduated from Houghton College in 1970, having gone to college after she had six children.
Ruth taught school at Scio Central School, and substituted in other districts, in New York and Pennsylvania. After teaching, she worked at Rich Plan of Perry, followed by 20 years at Olean Advanced Products, where she retired in 1998.
Ruth was a volunteer chaplain at Wellsville Manor Care Center, and Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, for many years, where she also played the piano once or twice a week for the residents. She also conducted "hymn sings," at both facilities. Ruth served the children of the community as a foster grandparent at Wellsville Elementary School, where she was affectionately known as "Grandma Ruth." Ruth played the organ for Faith Baptist Church, in Yorks Corners, for more than six years.
She attended Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Wellsville, where she was very active, especially in their Bible studies and evangelism ministry.
Ruth enjoyed almost any music; reading, especially her Bible; doing word and jigsaw puzzles; and embroidering. She was an excellent baker, known especially for her award-winning caramel apple pie and her sugar cookies. Ruth was most fulfilled, when she was telling others, about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Ruth's children have fond memories of family game nights, which has been a tradition for them since 2005. Many wonderful hours were enjoyed, while completing puzzles or playing strategy games, such as Catan. Ruth is credited as the Yahtzee champion, having uncanny success in throwing multiple "yahtzees" during a game.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her children, Judy (James) Emerson of Marion Center, Pa., David Edwards of Watervliet, Linda Hinkle of Ladson, S.C., Mark (Helen) Baker of Bristow, Va. and Robert (Tina) Lingenfelter of Wellsville; a "daughter," Kathy Winans of Wellsville, who was always willing to take her places or help her in many ways; a nephew, Arlyn Smith of Wellsville, who spent a great deal of time growing up at her home, and also helped her in later years, often checking to make sure she was OK; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; a great-great-grandson; as well as many stepchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom were greatly loved.
In addition to her husbands, Ruth was predeceased by a son, Zane Edwards in 1974; a grandson, Bradley James "BJ" Emerson in 1975; a granddaughter, Kayla Lingenfelter in 2000; four sisters, Carrie Payne and Elizabeth Payne, both infants, Bessie (Thurston) Granger and Mildred (Wilfred) Smith; three brothers, Charles Payne, Clarence Alson Payne and Grover (Dorothy) Payne; and her son-in-law, Michael Hinkle Sr., who was like a son to her.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Wellsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) with Pastor Willson, officiating. Burial will be in Angelica, at the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home, Wellsville, and online condolences may be offered at baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions, in Ruth's name, may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Evangelism Fund, 470 N. Main St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895 or to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019