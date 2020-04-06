|
WELLSVILLE - On Friday (April 3, 2020) our beloved mother, Ruth Carol Weisenburg Weber, age 90, passed away at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
Mom was a strong, independent woman, proven by her becoming the first female fore"man" of the night shift, at Fisher Price Toys in East Aurora, and a role model to her four surviving children: sons, Charles Jr. (Mary) and Noel T.; daughters, Laura (Todd) Anderson and Christa (Darren) Thornley; siblings: a brother, Bud (Gladice); sisters, Joan (Henry) Tiberi and Suzie (Paul) Catanzaro; and all of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For those who knew her, Mom was a BIG person trapped in a four-foot-something body, always offering a helping hand (whether needed or not) and quick with her smile and laughter - you know, that contagious wet-your-pants kind of laughter.
For decades, she was mom to all the kids in the neighborhood; triage nurse; teacher; cheerleader; horse handler; dance mom; taxi driver; peacekeeper; wooden spoon wielder; dad buffer; soft shoulder; hand holder; and occasionally life saver/changer.
Every night Mom would give a hug followed by "Goodnight, love you." Now it's time for you to get your everlasting beauty rest. You worked so hard for all of us, you deserve it. Goodnight Mom, we love you.
Flowers are gratefully declined, and there will be no service. If you wish to honor Ruth, please consider giving to a charity supporting children or animals.
To leave online condolances please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2020