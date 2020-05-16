Ruth (Brown) Cramer
CINCINNATTI, Ohio - Ruth Brown Cramer died Monday (May 11, 2020).

Ruth was born Dec. 27, 1928, at her home farm. She was proud to be a country girl.

She taught kindergarten for 33 and a half years. She loved teaching.

She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church; Lakeshore Women's Club; the "Lucky Ducks," a retired teachers group founded by Ruth in 1986; and Larry's school group.

Larry and Ruth had many good times at 30 different elderhostel programs throughout the US and Canada. Other travels included Hawaii, England and Germany.

After retiring, she was an avid vegetable and flower gardener. Ruth dearly loved good times with her family and especially her grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of the late Larry Cramer; devoted mother of Than J. Cramer of Lawrenceburg, Ind. and Greta C. (Skip) Wilday of Cuba, N.Y.; loving mamaw of Courtney, Oksana and Trek Wilday and the late Kaleigh Wilday, who was killed by a drunk driver; and sister of the late Juanita Burkhart, Robert and Darwin Brown.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Kaleigh E. Wilday Foundation of the Cattaraugus Region Foundation, 301 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14780; or Northminster Presbyterian Church, www.vittstermeranderson.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 16, 2020.
