BELFAST - Ruth D. Taber, 99, of 10 Pike St., passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at Absolut of Houghton, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Delevan, on Jan. 4, 1920, she was the daughter of George and Edith Strickland Dedrick. On Nov. 20, 1940, she married Lee H. Taber, who predeceased her Dec. 1, 1991.
Ruth was a 1936 graduate of the Delevan High School, and graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College, with a bachelor of science degree. At Alfred University, she earned a master's degree in education.
After 29 years as a teacher, and as an assistant to the superintendent, she retired from Belfast Central School. During her tenure there, she organized the Belfast chapter of the National Honor Society, and served as its sponsor until her retirement, in 1979. She also initiated the formation of the Allegany County National Honor Society organization, and was a member of the Core Committee, from the time of its origin in 1971, until she retired.
Ruth was president of Allegany County Home Economics Association, for many years, and she became chairperson for the Home Economic Association, for many years. She became chairperson for the Home Economics Teachers program at the Western District Conference of teachers in Rochester. She was also a delegate to Albany, representing Western New York teachers. One summer, she worked at Plattsburg State Teachers College, as a member of the NYS Committee for Curriculum Development.
In recognition for her contributions to education, Ruth was inducted into the New York State Chapter of International Delta Kappa Gamma Society for Women. Subsequent to retirement from Belfast Central School, she was employed by Allegany County BOCES, as a social worker, for its special education programs.
As members of the Holiday Ramblers Club, Ruth and her husband traveled extensively, in the United States and Canada, before choosing Ruskia, Fla. as their winter residence.
She enjoyed music, and during her 17 winters as a "Florida Snowbird," she was a member of a barbershop quartet; a verity band; and a 50-member choir.
Surviving are a son, Thomas (Sandra) Taber of Belfast; three granddaughters, Tricia (Troy) Ellsworth of Fillmore, Angel Taber of North Carolina and Lindsay (Chauncey) Weaver of Belfast; six great-grandchildren, Alex Ellsworth of Fillmore, Kaylee Ellsworth of Fillmore, Matt Weaver of Belfast Chris Weaver of Belfast, Emerson Weaver of Belfast and Brinkley Taber Barber of North Carolina.
At her request, there will be no visitations. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the Belfast chapter of the National Honor Society or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.
Online condolences can be made by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 30, 2019