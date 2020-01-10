Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Ruth E. Braun


1918 - 2020
Ruth E. Braun Obituary
ROME, Pa. - Ruth E. Braun, 101, of 3204 Peck Hill Road, passed away on Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Sayre Health Care Center, following a brief illness.

Ruth was born on Dec. 4, 1918, in Olean, N.Y., and was a daughter of Charles and Anna Masoner Schnell. On Aug. 8, 1942, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Olean, she married her husband of 38 years, Kenneth W. Braun, who predeceased her on July 19, 1981.

Ruth was a 1936 graduate of Olean High School. She worked for Both, Branch and Hendrix for 39 years, before retiring to take care of her husband, until he passed in 1981. Ruth returned to work, as a secretary at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, until 2004, when she moved to Pennsylvania. She enjoyed cross stitch; canning; baking; candle making; and anything that had to do with crafts.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Judith (James) Lannon of El Paso, Texas and Kay (Robert) Freed of Rome; five grandchildren, Christian (Annie) Freed of Holly Springs, N.C., Bradley (Laura) Freed of Jacksonville, Texas, Dr. Melissa Wholeben and Timothy Wholeben, both of El Paso, Texas and Kevin Wholeben of Illinois; a step-grandchild, Taylor Diego; and eight great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Kaycee, Mesa, Jonathon, Jamal, Timothy, Arhianna and Ethan.

Along with her loving husband, Ruth was predeceased by her parents; and two siblings, Laura and Carl.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Dr. Derek J. Cheek, pastor of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial will be at Allegany Cemetery in Allegany. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 Laurens St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
