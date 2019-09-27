|
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Ruth Esther Sander Vogan was born Nov. 1, 1924, and she passed away July 26, 2019, in Scottsdale.
Ruth was raised in the hamlet of Little Valley, N.Y., by her father, Rev. H.W. Sander, and her mother, Nora Ahrens Sander.
Ruth attended Little Valley elementary and high school. During her school years she played the baritone; sang in the Glee Club; was a head cheerleader; and was valedictorian of the 1942 graduating class.
Upon graduating, she was awarded a scholarship to Buffalo State Teachers College, where she received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. While at Buffalo State, she was president of the Rural Club; a member of Kappa Delta Phi; and Delta Sig sorority. Ruth later obtained her master's degree in education from Arizona State.
During the summer, she would work on farms; the Borden Milk Plant; and Cattaraugus Cutlery, pounding rivets into WWII machetes.
At Buffalo State, she met Rollin G. Vogan. They were married April 6, 1947. Ruth and Rollin taught school in Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. Ruth taught first and second grades, and became a school librarian while in Arizona. During her life in Arizona, she was a legislative attaché at the state capital. Ruth was also a precinct committee member, and was the chief, for Scottsdale, for the 1960 census.
Ruth took great pride in her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Ruth had a passion for bridge; reading; traveling; baking; playing Bingo; submitting entries to the county fair; and most of all, she enjoyed a good laugh.
Ruth will be remembered for her happy smile; her sparkling blue eyes; and her unconditional love for her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by four sons, Tom (Patsy), Dale Richard, John (Sharon) and Scott; and her brother Harold.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rollin; a son Rollin; two sisters, Eleanor Mallen and Edna Broske; and a brother Richard.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Oct. 5, 2019, at the Little Valley Cemetery.
Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to the Memorial Library of Little Valley, 110 Rock City St., Little Valley, NY 14755.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019