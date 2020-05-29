HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Dianne Hackett, 73, passed away peacefully Sunday (May 24, 2020) after a short illness, at the Weston Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hellertown.
Raised in western New York state, she would eventually call Phillipsburg, N.J. home, having lived there several decades. Her final years were spent in Forks Township, enjoying retirement.
Born in 1947 in Allegany County, N.Y., she was a graduate of Richburg Central School in 1965, and went on to earn a degree in education from Geneseo State University in 1969.
She was a devoted preschool teacher for over 30 years until her retirement in 2015. Even after her retirement, she continued in her passion of educating young children by volunteering at NORWESCAP Head Start. She was most proud of her time at Greenwich Presbyterian Nursery School and NORWESCAP Head Start as a head preschool teacher, where she was a champion for under-privileged children and their families.
Dianne had many hobbies and interests outside of the classroom. She loved horticulture, gardening, working with small animals, reading and sewing. Dianne was a long-time 4-H leader and volunteer, working with clubs that specialized in small animals, arts, crafts and horticulture.
Many nights were spent with family playing numerous hands of rummy while snacking on a bowl of popcorn. Over the years, she hilariously battled many squirrels, groundhogs and bunnies for domain over her gardens. Above all else, she loved a good conversation with friends and family over a good mug of tea.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Hurd; siblings, Gary Hurd, Dave Hurd and Lorrie Faulkner; daughter, Jennifer Hackett and her husband, Christopher Hutchins; daughter, Brandi Schauble and her husband, Stephen Schauble; daughter, Jessica Shafer and her husband, Trevor Shafer; and grandchildren, Lauren Hutchins, Anthony Schauble, Sam Schauble, Jackson Shafer and Adelaide Shafer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and one special, furry grandbaby named Samoa.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date in Phillipsburg.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in honor of her memory to norwescap.org.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Nazareth has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2020.