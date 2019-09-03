|
WELLSVILLE - Ruth J. Ritter passed away peacefully Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at home, with her family by her side, after 87 active and loving years.
She was born March 20, 1932, in Harrison Valley, Pa., the daughter of the late Arling and Icyes Sappenfield Judd. On June 5, 1954, she married Russell R. Ritter, who predeceased her June 8, 1986.
Ruth was raised in Harrison Valley, and graduated from the Harrison Valley High School. She graduated from Mansfield University with a degree in elementary education.
She taught at Wellsville Central School, for 36 years, retiring in 1988.
She was a member and organist at the Hallsport Christian Church, and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ulysses Chapter 95. She was an avid league bowler, in Wellsville, for many years, and was a former volunteer at Jones Memorial Hospital. She very much enjoyed, and will be missed by her many friends, at the Jones Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab.
She is survived by three sons, Kent (Jerri) Ritter of Wellsville, Kurt (Lois) Ritter of Knoxville, Iowa and Kris (Ann) Ritter of North Bingham, Pa.; five grandchildren, Amber, Kyle, William, Sam and Tyler; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Selina, Todd, Griffin, Sophie and Connor Majewski.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by two brothers, Raymond and Fred Judd.
Friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville, and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at the Hallsport Christian Church. A memorial service will follow visitation, at 1 p.m. Saturday, in church, with Pastor Michael Brady, presiding. Burial will be in Hallsport Union Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps; the Hallsport Christian Church; or Jones Memorial Hospital.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 3, 2019