GILBERT, S.C. - Ruth Jones, 80, passed away Thanksgiving Day, Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) in her home, after a battle with breast cancer.
Ms. Jones was born April 10, 1940, in Olean, N.Y. to Mr. Roland Carr and Ms. Pearl French. In 1964, she married the late Robert D. Jones.
She relocated in 1973 to West Seneca, N.Y., and then again in 1998, to South Carolina.
Ms. Jones is survived by her sons, Jeffrey M. Jones of Anderson and Timothy R. Jones of Simpsonville; and her grandsons, Bryce, Zach and Alex.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.
Per Ms. Jones' wishes, no remembrance will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the cancer charity of your choice
is acceptable.
