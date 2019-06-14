Ruth L. Thompson

Service Information
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA
16748
(814)-697-6570
Obituary
BOLIVAR - Ruth L. Thompson, 81, a lifelong resident of Bolivar, passed away in her home, with her loving family by her side, Thursday (June 13, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, Pa., where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m.

A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Ruth's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 14, 2019
