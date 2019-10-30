|
FILLMORE - Ruth P. Bennett, 90, a former resident of 119 West Main St., died Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) in the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility, Warsaw.
She was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Houghton, a daughter of the late Peter and Leola Balcom Powers. She married Melvin "Mel" G. Bennett, who predeceased her.
She was married to Mel in 1968 after supposedly kicking his broom out from under him at Fillmore Central. They worked very well together to provide a home for the two girls and then added a son a couple years later. They liked to bowl together on Sundays, travel, and in later years enjoyed some snowbird time going between Fillmore and Holden Beach, N.C. As Mel's health deteriorated, Ruth was there 100% of the way to take care of him. She is very much looking forward to a reunion with HER Mel.
Ruth not only loved the children in her own family, she touched the lives of well over a 1,000 children, spending parts of four decades teaching kindergarten in Fillmore. Anyone who had her in kindergarten won't forget Mrs. Bennett's singing, her silly songs and the thinking box for those that needed a little "guidance."
Ruth used her musical talents to provide the music at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church for many years as well.
She loved travel and especially going on cruises. She took her family on multiple cruises and made lasting memories. She flew the flag proudly supporting her grandson, Steve, as he served our country in the military. She will be missed by many but the memories made will last forever.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan (Wilkie) Evancho Moody of Hope Mills, N.C., and Cheryl (David) Evancho Mayer of Pike; her son, Christopher (Barbara) Bennett of Penfield; seven beloved grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Pauline Powers of Hume; several nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and even a few great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Gertrude Heyer, Helen Powers and Frances Miller.
Family and friends may gather from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at St. Patrick's Church, Fillmore. Fr. Dennis JJ Mancuso will be celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Fillmore Central School, c/o PTO, Backpack Program, P.O. Box 144, Fillmore, NY 14735; or Accord Food Pantry, c/o Fillmore/Hume Division, 84 Schuyler St., Belmont, NY 14813
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 30, 2019