W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
View Map
Ruth T. Girdlestone


1919 - 2019
Ruth T. Girdlestone Obituary
MACHIAS - Ruth T. Girdlestone, of Machias, died Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, at the age of 99.

She was born Nov. 25, 1919, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Valentine and Magdeline Engel Sweitzer. Her husband, Howard Girdlestone, who she married March 24, 1936, in Buffalo, passed away in 1996.

She was a member of the former Holy Family Church in Machias, a past member of St. Philomena's Church in Franklinville and most currently a member of the New St. Mary's Church in Arcade.

She was a lunch monitor at the Pioneer High and Middle School for 16 years.

Ruth is survived by six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her children, Marvin Girdlestone Sr. and Karen (Charles) Pursel.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019), with Rev. Joseph Gullo officiating. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Arcade.

Memorials may be made to the Machias Volunteer Fire Department, Main St., Machias, NY 14101.

Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
