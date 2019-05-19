Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan K. Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMESTOWN- Ryan Kent Brooks, 46, of Dearing Avenue, Jamestown, passed away Thursday (May 16, 2019) as the result of an automobile accident in the Town of Salamanca.



He was born Jan. 6, 1973, in Jamestown, the son of Dean and Penny Barber Peterson of Salamanca.



Ryan was a 1991 graduate of Falconer Central School and a



At the time of his passing, he was the proprietor of Ryan's Renovations, where he loved sharing his passion of home improvement. He worked in Carpentry and Construction for many years. He was known for his master carpentry and attention to detail. He has built and renovated many homes in the Southern Tier over the years.



Ryan grew up attending the Clark's Corners Community Church in Kennedy with his mother Penny, and for most of his early adult life, he attended the Four Square Church in Bradford, Pa. He had a deep and personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and looked forward to the day he could be with the Lord.



Ryan had a passion for the outdoors; he loved hunting and fishing. When he wasn't outdoors, his love of sweet things motivated him to bake cookies, pies or anything with sugar. He was known by his family as the donut man, as that was number one on his sweet things.



Ryan always wanted to make people laugh and smile. He had an infectious personality and unwavering unconditional love for family and others. He would often say " I'm gonna hug ya," even to a stranger.



He is survived by his parents Dean and Penny of Salamanca; his longtime companion, Charlene "Char" Johnson of Jamestown; her children, Jacob, Noah and Keira Johnson; his brothers, Charles Brooks Jr. (Bobbi Shongo) of Napoli and Deanie Peterson Jr. and wife Megan of Belmont, N.C.



Ryan is additionally survived by a nephew, Cole Brooks and a niece, Alexandrea Rivera, both of Salamanca. Along the way, Ryan had relationships that enabled him to love and mentor Ralph and Joe Pratt and Julie and Melissa Darling, whom he helped to raise as his own. He also had many aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church Street, Randolph, from where services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday (May 21). The Rev. W. Mike Trenchard will officiate. Burial and full Military honors will follow in the Steamburg Cemetery.



Condolences may be left for the family at



