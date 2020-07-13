OLEAN - S. Anthony Sanzo, of 202 York St., passed away peacefully Friday (July 10, 2020).
Born Nov. 11, 1933, in Olean, he was the son of Ralph Anthony "Bud" and Mary Storrs Sanzo. On May 12, 1962, at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Fredonia, Tony married the former, Carol Arcoraci, who survives.
Tony attended Olean High School, where he was very active in sports, playing baseball, basketball and football. He graduated from Cheshire Academy in 1952 and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1956, with a degree in metallurgical engineering.
He was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation in Dunkirk from 1956 until 1965. During two years of that time he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany. While in the service, he was on the baseball team for his unit, traveling throughout Germany and competing against other service teams.
In 1965, Tony moved to Olean to help his father with Sanzo Beverage Company and later became the owner and CEO, until his retirement. In 1995, Tony expanded the company and purchased R.R. Gamble Distributors in Batavia, and renamed it Sanzo & Sons. It is still part of Sanzo Beverage today.
He was instrumental in establishing sporting events that would benefit local charities, including the Butchello Golf Tournament that benefited Olean General Hospital and the Russell Houghton Pro-Am Tournament that benefited the Center for Family Unity in Salamanca.
Tony was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish, the Bartlett Country Club and a former member of the Exchange Club of Olean. He was on the advisory board representing small beer distributors for Anheuser Busch and also served as an advisory board member at First Tier Bank & Trust, now Five Star Bank.
Tony was an avid golfer who had two holes-in-one during the time he played the game.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Ralph A. (Amy) Sanzo of Olean, Richard C. (Lisa) Sanzo of Batavia and Christopher A. (Stephanie) Sanzo of Allegany; six grandchildren, Samantha, Tonia, Brandon, Cameron, Gabriella and Talia; one great-grandchild, Natalia; his sister, Sandra (Dennis) Arcara Rush; a nephew, David J. Arcara; and a special cousin, Anthony "A.J." Calbi.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., Olean.
Online condolences can be made at www.guentherfh.com.