NUNDA - Sally A. Perham, of 31 N. Church St., died Monday (June 10, 2019) in her home.
She was born on May 2, 1955, in Batavia, a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Lyons Walker. She married Albert J. Perham, who predeceased her.
Family and friends may gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at the Nunda United Methodist Church, 30 East St., Nunda, where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are by the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 12, 2019