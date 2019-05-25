HINSDALE - Sally E. Swetland, of 3618 Main St., passed away Thursday (May 23, 2019) at her home.
Born Aug. 6, 1937, in Allegany, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Bridget Doughtery Bearfield. She first married Jack Swetland, who predeceased her. She later married Nelson Schwenk, who also predeceased her.
Sally was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1954. She retired from Verizon Telephone Company in 1991. After retirement, she went to work for six years at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Sally was a member of St. Mary of the Angels parish and served as a eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Cuba VFW Post 2721 and the Telephone Pioneers. She volunteered for many years for the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary.
Surviving are seven children, Jack (Val) Swetland of Belmont, Debra (Joseph) Baire of Olean, Patricia (Donald) Bland of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Michael (Carol) Swetland of Hinsdale, Laura (Thomas) Rogers of Allegany and Susan Swetland of Allegany; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; her siblings, Elizabeth Huntington of Olean, Mary Despard of Olean, Kathryn (Glenn) Cooper of Cuba, Jack (Judy) Bearfield of West Seneca and George (Nancy) Beafield of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Gary Swetland; and a sister, Patricia (Bob) Olkosky.
Private funeral services will be held on Monday (May 28, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 25, 2019