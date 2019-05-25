Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally E. Swetland. View Sign Service Information Guenther Funeral Home Inc 1303 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-7133 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Aug. 6, 1937, in Allegany, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Bridget Doughtery Bearfield. She first married Jack Swetland, who predeceased her. She later married Nelson Schwenk, who also predeceased her.



Sally was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1954. She retired from Verizon Telephone Company in 1991. After retirement, she went to work for six years at Cuba Memorial Hospital.



Sally was a member of St. Mary of the Angels parish and served as a eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Cuba VFW Post 2721 and the Telephone Pioneers. She volunteered for many years for the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary.



Surviving are seven children, Jack (Val) Swetland of Belmont, Debra (Joseph) Baire of Olean, Patricia (Donald) Bland of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Michael (Carol) Swetland of Hinsdale, Laura (Thomas) Rogers of Allegany and Susan Swetland of Allegany; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; her siblings, Elizabeth Huntington of Olean, Mary Despard of Olean, Kathryn (Glenn) Cooper of Cuba, Jack (Judy) Bearfield of West Seneca and George (Nancy) Beafield of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Gary Swetland; and a sister, Patricia (Bob) Olkosky.



Private funeral services will be held on Monday (May 28, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor and at the convenience of the family.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at HINSDALE - Sally E. Swetland, of 3618 Main St., passed away Thursday (May 23, 2019) at her home.Born Aug. 6, 1937, in Allegany, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Bridget Doughtery Bearfield. She first married Jack Swetland, who predeceased her. She later married Nelson Schwenk, who also predeceased her.Sally was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1954. She retired from Verizon Telephone Company in 1991. After retirement, she went to work for six years at Cuba Memorial Hospital.Sally was a member of St. Mary of the Angels parish and served as a eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Cuba VFW Post 2721 and the Telephone Pioneers. She volunteered for many years for the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary.Surviving are seven children, Jack (Val) Swetland of Belmont, Debra (Joseph) Baire of Olean, Patricia (Donald) Bland of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Michael (Carol) Swetland of Hinsdale, Laura (Thomas) Rogers of Allegany and Susan Swetland of Allegany; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; her siblings, Elizabeth Huntington of Olean, Mary Despard of Olean, Kathryn (Glenn) Cooper of Cuba, Jack (Judy) Bearfield of West Seneca and George (Nancy) Beafield of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Gary Swetland; and a sister, Patricia (Bob) Olkosky.Private funeral services will be held on Monday (May 28, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor and at the convenience of the family.Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.Funeral arrangements are under the direction at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close