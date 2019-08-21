|
APOPKA, Fla. - Salome "Sally" B. Sherman, formerly of Promised Land Road, Weston's Mills, N.Y., died at age 90, on Aug. 9, 2019, in Orlando.
She was the daughter of the late J. Truman Burd and Frances I. Buckley, born in Hornell, N.Y., on March 15, 1929. She graduated from Passaic Valley High School, Little Falls, N.J., then attended Westbrook Academy.
Sally married Howard E. Sherman, who predeceased her, in a double ring ceremony, at the Peoples Methodist Church, on Sept. 23, 1949, in Olean, N.Y. Unto them were born three sons.
She enjoyed her membership in St. Andrews United Methodist Church, of Weston's Mills, assisting her husband with his duties as a trustee of the church.
After all her sons had left home, Sally worked at the jewelry counter of Weston's Shoppers City, in Weston's Mills.
Once retired to Apopka, she and Howard enjoyed traveling; riding bikes; square dancing; and walking the park where they lived. Their biggest sports challenge was bowling. They were local team members for many years.
Surviving are their three sons, Steven (Karen) Sherman of Georgetown, Texas, Scott (Gay) Sherman of Orlando and Stacy (Gail) Sherman of Elizabethtown, Ky.; six granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; and two great-grandsons.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later time.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019