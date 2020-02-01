|
FRIENDSHIP - Samuel E. Speta, 73, of 4450 Route 275, Friendship, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020), shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.
Born Sept. 16, 1946, in Cuba, he was a son of Louis and Violet Lewis Speta. On Nov. 18, 1972, in Friendship, he married the former Gayle E. Dunshie, who survives.
Sam was a graduate of Richburg Central Schools, Class of 1964. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 68. He received the National Defense Service Medal for his service.
He had been employed as a truck driver for the New York State Department of Transportation in Friendship prior to his retirement. He had also owned and operated S, G, & M Farm Equipment for several years.
He was lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Shooters Committee on Political Education, the Friendship American Legion Post 1168 and the Allegany County Veterans Organization. Hunting, going to auctions and various collections were several of his hobbies.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Mark (Katina) Speta of Pocomoke City, Md.; nine grandchildren; six sisters, Cathleen Gleason of Friendship, Sherley Durkee of Rushford, Sally Kirtley of Texas; Christine (Gordon) Smith of Minnesota, Sherry Jo (Robert) Austin of Portville and Charlotte Gaeta of Belmont; a brother-in-law, Russell Scott of Rushford; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Charles Speta; and a sister, Sylvia Scott.
Graveside services will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship, at a date and time to be announced this coming spring.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 1, 2020