BELMONT- Samuel Nevling, 75, of 3804 State Route 244, passed away Thursday (May 23, 2019) following a long illness.
He was born April 11, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Dolly (Hadden) Nevling.
On July 18, 1981, in Angelica, he married Mary E. Farley, who survives.
He was employed as a Deputy Sheriff for the Allegany County's Sheriff's Department for thirty-one years, retiring Nov. 13, 2006.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Timothy E. Nevling and Daniel L. Nevling, both of Utah; three grandchildren, Angie, Daniel Jr. and Sydnee; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Evelyn, Luke, Brielle and Gavin as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by a brother, Clayton Nevling, and a sister, Patricia Landry.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019) in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont.
Please consider memorial donations to the Amity Rescue Squad.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2019