Born Sept. 10, 1946, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of Gerald and Mabel Ours Crandell. On Nov. 13, 1964, in a church in Olean, she married Lewis C. Green, who survives.



Sandy had attended Otto-Eldred High School and was a lifetime resident of the Eldred area. She had been employed as a caregiver for many families in the area, and was also employed at Fox's Pizza, in Eldred, and had been matron on school vans for the IU-9 Unit.



Sandy was a lifetime member of the Eldred Borough Fire Department auxiliary. She loved yard saling, bingo, gardening and spending loving time with her grandchildren.



Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons, Joe (Tammy Brueser) Green and Steven Green, both of Eldred; two daughters, Laura Crowe of Prentisvale and Carrie (Sam) Babcock of Port Allegany; six granddaughters, Crystal (Justin) McDivitt, Amanda (Kevin) Robbins, Shelby (Zach) Austin, Alexandra (Mike) Dietz and Samantha and Cheyenne Heffner; a step-grandson, Colby Babcock; three great-grandchildren, Remy, Owen and Alya; five brothers, Howdy (Bonnie) VanScoter, Lonnie (Diane) Ours and Randy (Tina) Ours, all of Eldred, Dick (Sue) Ours of Ceres and Rick (Dorothy) Ours of Olean; and four sisters, Judy (Joe) Warnick and Deb (Nick) Baker, both of Eldred, and Claudia (Ray) Anthony and Brenda Menard, both of North Carolina.



Sandy was preceded in death by two brothers, Max and Dennis Crandell; and two sisters, Linda Crandell and Patty Jane Ours.



Friends are invited to visiting hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Daniel Manning, officiating.



