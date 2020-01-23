|
|
MACHIAS - Sandra L. Herman, formerly of Roszyk Hill Road, died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias.
Born April 19, 1944, in Springville, she was the daughter of Jim and Rolena Bridenbaker Ploetz. On April 8, 1977, in Franklinville, she married Robert Herman, who died April 18, 2010.
Mrs. Herman attended West Valley Central School, worked for Motorola of Arcade, Vidler's of East Aurora, was a self-employed hairdresser and had a craft shop located in her home. Along with her late husband they provided home care in their residence for several people over the years.
Sandy was a member of the Fellowship Church in Machias. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed crocheting.
Surviving is a son, William "Beaver" Herman of Franklinville; two daughters, Cynthia Loretto of West Valley and Linda Pfeffer of Arcade; a stepson, Robert (Pam) Herman Jr. of Machias; two stepdaughters, Gay (William) Tidd of Delevan and Linda Brace of Machias; six grandchildren, Joshua Paulsen, Harley Lloyd, Travis Pfeffer, Devin Herman and Morgan Herman; a great-grandson, Jameson Lloyd; a sister, Diane Plume of West Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, William Ploetz; and four sisters, Bessie Burroughs, Mary Johnson, Donna Ploetz and Bonnie Ploetz, and a granddaughter Rachel Steiner.
Friends may gather with the family from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. following the visitation. Celebrating her life will be Rev. Jerod "Skip" Haines of the Fellowship Church in Machias. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Machias.
Memorials may be made to Friends of the Pines, P.O. Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 23, 2020