Sandra L. Holly
CUBA - Sandra L. Holly, 65, of 8998 Spring Street, Cuba, passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born on Aug. 24, 1954, in Olean, she was a daughter of William and Felicia Sirianni Fie Jr. On Nov. 18, 1983, in Olean, she married Larry Charles "Chuck" Holly, who survives.

She was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1973 and received her cosmetology certificate from BOCES.

Sandra had worked for House of Joy Hair Salon and Hairstyling and Counter of Olean, and last for Pok's Salon in Allegany, before retiring due to illness.

She enjoyed showing Irish setter dogs, with her daughter, throughout the United States; ceramics; gardening; and loved her flower beds.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Jenna Holly of Wellsville and Stacey (fiancé Tim Hanson) Holly of Portville; five grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Joseph) Austin of Cuba; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Gail A. Fie on Oct. 27, 2013.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family when gatherings are able to be held.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2020.
