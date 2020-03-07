|
OLEAN - Sandra L. Hopkins, of Brookview Avenue, Olean, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at her home.
Born Jan. 26, 1940, in Olean, she was the daughter of LaVern and Imogene Steiner Hopkins.
Sandra was a graduate of Olean High School. She worked for many years at the former AVX, in Olean, and was a member of IBEW Local 1690.
Sandra enjoyed gardening, Elvis and sheltie collie dogs. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two children, Tammy (David Leavitt) Kranock and Timothy (Roseanne) Hopkins, both of Olean; five grandchildren, Jessica Leavitt, Alyssa Kranock, Julia Hopkins, Brittany Hopkins and Nicholas Leavitt; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Hopkins, Patricia Parker, Betty Topar, Verna Cappelletti and James Hopkins.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday (March 8, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Private burial services will be held in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2020