ALLEGANY - Sandra L. Hoppy, of 680 Four Mile Road, passed away Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at Absolut Care of Allegany, following a brief illness.
Sandra was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Altoona, Pa., and was a daughter of Marjorie Fye Burnside and Donald Croyle. She was raised by her mother Marjorie and stepfather, Austin Fye. On Dec. 10, 1966, at St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany, Sandra married her husband of 53 years, Bruce R. Hoppy, who survives.
Sandra worked to put herself through college and graduated from Olean Business Institute. She worked most of her 18-year career at the Rehabilitation Center until she retired. Sandra continued working at various part-time jobs, including Ried's Food Barn and the St. Bonaventure University cafeteria. It truly made her happy and she enjoyed all the many people she met through those jobs.
Sandra was a life-long member of the Bethany Lutheran Church. She enjoyed word puzzles, reading novels and flower gardening.
Along with her loving husband, Sandra is survived by two children, Valerie L. (Pete) Pensabene of Richmond, Va. and Mark R. Hoppy of Ontario Center; three siblings, Michael (Chris) Fye of Castle Rock, Colo., Jeffrey (Shelly) Fye of Hinsdale and Judy Pezzullo of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
At this time services will be private. The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Absolut Care of Allegany involved in her care.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.