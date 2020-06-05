Sandra L. Hoppy
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEGANY - Sandra L. Hoppy, of 680 Four Mile Road, passed away Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at Absolut Care of Allegany, following a brief illness.

Sandra was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Altoona, Pa., and was a daughter of Marjorie Fye Burnside and Donald Croyle. She was raised by her mother Marjorie and stepfather, Austin Fye. On Dec. 10, 1966, at St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany, Sandra married her husband of 53 years, Bruce R. Hoppy, who survives.

Sandra worked to put herself through college and graduated from Olean Business Institute. She worked most of her 18-year career at the Rehabilitation Center until she retired. Sandra continued working at various part-time jobs, including Ried's Food Barn and the St. Bonaventure University cafeteria. It truly made her happy and she enjoyed all the many people she met through those jobs.

Sandra was a life-long member of the Bethany Lutheran Church. She enjoyed word puzzles, reading novels and flower gardening.

Along with her loving husband, Sandra is survived by two children, Valerie L. (Pete) Pensabene of Richmond, Va. and Mark R. Hoppy of Ontario Center; three siblings, Michael (Chris) Fye of Castle Rock, Colo., Jeffrey (Shelly) Fye of Hinsdale and Judy Pezzullo of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.

At this time services will be private. The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Absolut Care of Allegany involved in her care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved