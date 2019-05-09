Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee Lasher. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEGANY - Sandra Lee Lasher, 76, passed Tuesday (May 7, 2019) at home, in Allegany.



She was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Rochester, to Jeremiah C. and Margaret (Henry) Lasher.



Sandra was raised, and enjoyed her youth, in Hornell, where she graduated from high school in 1960. The Lasher family enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Rushford Lake, where they often celebrated Christmas in July, complete with presents under a tree and turkey dinner.



Sandra graduated from SUNY New Paltz, in 1964, with a bachelor degree in art and continued to get a M.Ed. at Saint Bonaventure University.



Sandra touched many students over the course of her career, as the art teacher at Hinsdale Central School, in Hinsdale, and was a founding member of what was once known as the Olean Art Association. In the 1980's she was called into the service of the Lord, and was very active at Christ United Methodist Church (UMC) and Limestone UMC, among others. When she retired from teaching in 1998, she moved to Glengary, W.Va., and served at Ganotown UMC, while pursuing her MDiv at Wesley Theological Seminary, in Washington, D.C.



Upon graduation from seminary, in 2002, Sandra returned to WNY, and served at the Belmont, Scio and Marilla UMCs, before retiring in 2008. She was one of the first female ordained elders in the UMC. She never stopped serving the Lord, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, in Olean. Sandra was known by many names including: Sancha, Cookie Baby, Mom and Mamaya. She will be remembered as an artist; counselor; and spiritual person, with a passion for learning and creativity.



Formerly married to William C. Ronolder III, she leaves behind two children, William C. Ronolder IV and Christin Ronolder (Michael) Watt. Sandra will also be missed by her granddaughters, Margaret and Elizabeth Ronolder; and dear friend, the Reverend Lorna C.



She is predeceased by her younger sister, Linda Margaret Lasher.



A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Trinity UMC, in Olean.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; the ; or Trinity UMC in Olean.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



