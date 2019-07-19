HILLIARD, Ohio - Sandra 'Sandy' Lou Philblad Ayres, 84, passed away July 12, 2019.



Born in Olean, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 1934, to Lula and William Philblad, she loved growing up in her hometown, nestled in the Enchanted Mountains, with her beloved sister, Linda.



After completing a degree in early childhood education, from Buffalo State University, in 1956, she moved to Syracuse, N.Y. for her first teaching position, where she met the love of her life, Alan. They were married July 12, 1958, and would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on the day she passed.



After moving to Columbus, Ohio in 1977, she enrolled at The Ohio State University for additional classes, in order to continue her lifelong love of teaching, and held positions as teacher and director of the preschool programs at Calvary Lutheran Church and Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church.



She served her community proudly through volunteer activities with Action for Children and Reynoldsburg High School Choir and Band Boosters. Sandy volunteered for many church functions with the Women's Circle, and was honored with lifetime membership, in the United Methodist Women.



She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Sandy was also an avid lover of animals, especially rescues.



She is survived by her sons, Christopher (Jacquie) and Kevin (Anu Gupta); grandchildren, Nathaniel and Alison Ayres; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan L. Ayres.



Friends and loved ones may visit with her family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Road. A memorial service will be held at noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Children at actionforchildren.org or Licking County Humane Society at lchspets.org. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 19, 2019