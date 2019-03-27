TRINITY, Fla. - Sandra "Sandy" Morgan, 68, died March 1, 2019, with her family by her side, in Trinity.
She was born Feb. 22, 1951, in Jamestown, N.Y., to Millard and Gloria Blake.
Sandy graduated from Jamestown High School, after which she attended college at the University of Buffalo, earning her associate's degree.
Not long after college, she married her husband, Alan "Al" Morgan. The couple had one child, a son, Jason Morgan.
After moving to Allegany, N.Y., in 1988, she worked at UPS as a center supervisor, and later for the Allegany Central School system as a bus driver, prior to retiring.
Sandy spent summers with friends and family shooting trap around the country. As a two-time New York state ladies champion, Sandy was inducted into the New York State Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 2011.
Her favorite pastime was spent with her two grandchildren.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her husband, Alan (Paula) Morgan; son, Jason Morgan; and two grandchildren, Jared and Megan Morgan.
She was preceded in death by both parents; and her brother.
Services will be held privately for immediate family.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019